Coronavirus case confirmed in City School District of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A member of the Sheridan Preparatory Academy community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams.

The positive individual is connected to the school’s fourth grade and went home sick on Thursday, October 15. Students and staff members associated with the individual’s classroom are now in quarantine, and the kids have been shifted to virtual instruction. The classroom itself is closed, undergoing deep-cleaning, and awaiting clearance from the health department.

All other school operations and classes—including other fourth-grade classes—are operating normally, Adams said. The district was alerted of the diagnosis Monday morning, and Adams notified the school community on Monday afternoon.

