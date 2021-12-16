Connecticut man punches school board member over mascot change

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WWLP) — A school board meeting grew tense in Glastonbury, Connecticut this week, ending with a board member taking a punch to the face.

A video taken by another attendee shows a pair of men arguing—with heckling from others—and it boils over. Once hit, the board member fell to the floor, but was reportedly not seriously injured.

The conflict had to with changes to the local high school’s mascot. The board voted earlier this year to retire the “Tomahawk” name due to public opposition. The school’s students already voted to go by a new moniker: the Glastonbury Guardians.