FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fonda-Fultonville Central School District is taking the next steps to change their mascot. The district held a meeting Monday night with the community to discuss what the new mascot name will be.

The district previously contacted the state to try to keep the Braves name and rebrand their logo, but the state declined the idea. Monday’s meeting was to kick-off community suggestions for a new name.

Suggestions will be allowed until Friday, June 23.

“As this process has unfolded, I have had tremendous conversations with all different folks and groups of people across the community,” Superintendent Thomas Ciaccio said. “Just very pleased with how we handle any adverse thing that happens at Fonda-Fultonville.”

The district said they hope to have a new name and logo by the 2024-2025 school year.