LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Catholic Central School celebrates 100 years, students returned to the classroom Thursday for orientation. This is the school’s second academic year on the Latham campus, following a new partnership between the former Catholic Central High School in Troy and St. Ambrose Elementary School.

NEWS10 ABC’s Giuliana Bruno caught up with Co-Principal Ritch Harrigan, entering his first full school year in that role:

Co-Principal Lily Spera is excited to welcome dozens of new families into the CCS family:

Mr. George Hannah, a teacher, explained how the expanding business program provides students the opportunity to learn about careers in finance, with hands-on experience:

6th grade student Julia Harley is excited for the challenges and changes that come with entering middle school: