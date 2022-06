ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first pre-K through 12th grade school in Albany Roman Catholic Diocese history is celebrating a new brand. About 300 students held a pep rally at the St. Ambrose School on Friday.

It will be the joint campus for Catholic Central starting this fall. Their new logo was unveiled, and they learned the school’s new tagline “Academic Excellence, Rooted in Christ.”

Friday was their first event as a joint school community.