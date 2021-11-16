Catalytic converters stolen from mini buses at Holyoke Public Schools

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — In Western Massachusetts, the Holyoke Public School system announced Tuesday morning that many of its minibusses would be running up to an hour late. That’s because someone apparently stole their catalytic converters.

The public school system posted on social media that half of the fleet had been robbed of their catalytic converters. This is the latest in a string of catalytic converter thefts in the region.

To assist Holyoke Public School’s dismissal, Worcester Public Schools said that they would loan mini buses Tuesday afternoon. Holyoke Public Schools reminds parents that it is still important for children to come to school even if the buses are late, and that students late over the bus shortage won’t be marked tardy.

The district said that 10 buses were an hour late, with other, smaller delays along certain routes. The district said that one full-sized bus was not working.