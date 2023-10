CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Castleton Elementary School celebrated its 100th birthday on Tuesday. To help celebrate, students performed songs and presented projects looking back on the last 100 years.

“As we look back on the past century, we can’t help but be inspired by the thousands of lives that have been touched and shaped by Castleton Elementary School.”

School administrators were also presented with a special proclamation from the New York State Senate that commemorated the special day.