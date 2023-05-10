ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Public schools around New York State are set to hold their budget votes on Tuesday, May 16. That day, those who are registered to vote within a certain school district can go and vote on the budget for the 2023-2024 school year, as well as vote on those who are running for the school’s Board of Education.

Each budget vote affects taxpayers within the different districts depending on how much the school proposes to raise or lower taxes. The tax levy for each district essentially tells a school how much voter support it will need to pass the budget. If the tax levy is above the tax cap, a supermajority of voters (60%) rather than a simple majority (50%) will be needed to pass.

The tax cap varies depending on the school district. In the Capital Region, only one district has proposed to raise taxes above the tax cap: Broadalbin-Perth Central School District. This means the budget needs a supermajority to pass.

Members of the Board of Education are also up for reelection every three, four or five years depending on the school. Here’s the budget information you need to know, who’s running for school board, and where to vote at school districts around the Capital Region.

Albany County

Albany City School District

Voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harriet Gibbons Student Services Center at 75 Watervliet Avenue. The $307.3 million proposed budget to be voted on has no tax levy increase.

Two seats on the City School District of Albany Board of Education are up for election. Vice President Anne Savage and board member Damarise Mann both are seeking reelection to four-year terms. Both are running unopposed.

Bethlehem Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $106.7 million proposed budget with a 2.3% tax levy increase. Voting will take place at Bethlehem Central High School from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Gym A.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education with four candidates appearing on the ballot. Board members Christine Beck, Holly Dellenbaugh, and Meredith Moriarty are running for reelection with Ewan McNay throwing his hat in the ring as well. You can read about the candidates on the Bethlehem CSD website.

North Colonie Central School District

Voting on the district’s proposed $146.9 million budget with a 2.8% taxy levy increase is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the District Office at 91 Fiddlers Lane in Latham. Residents will also elect two Board of Education candidates.

Michelle Dischiavo is seeking reelection to her seat. Melissa Veino, the current President of the North Colonie PTA Council, is looking to be elected. You can read about the candidates on the North Colonie CSD website.

South Colonie Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $122,194,702 proposed budget with a 1.99% tax levy increase from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sand Creek and Lisha Kill Middle Schools. Voters will also elect two board members for five-year terms out of four candidates.

Stephanie Cogan is running unopposed for reelection. Three candidates are running for the other seat: Eric McDowell, Thomas (TJ) Blakley and Denise Gangi-Pollacek. You can read about the candidates on the South Colonie CSD website.

Guilderland Central School District

Residents will be voting on the $119,772,194 proposed budget with a 2.66% tax levy increase from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the elementary school corresponding to their address. Three seats, each carrying three-year terms, are up for election. Kim Blasiak, Rebecca Butterfield, and Judy Slack are each running for reelection. You can read about the candidates on the Guilderland CSD website.

Voorheesville Central School District

Residents will be voting on the proposed $30,078,491 budget with a 2.5% tax levy increase in the Voorheesville Middle School foyer from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Two Board of Education seats are open for a four-year term. Both Rachel Gilker and Barbara Owens are running for reelection.

Cohoes City School District

Residents will be voting on a proposed $52,340,637 budget with a 1% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. at Abram Lansing Elementary, Harmony Hill School and Van Schaick Grade School. Four candidates are running for two three-year seats on the Board of Education.

Margaret Giller is running for reelection, while Branden Guy, David Jarosz, and George E. Primeau Jr. are vying for a seat as well. You can read about the candidates on the Cohoes CSD website.

Watervliet City School District

Residents will be voting on a proposed $37,759,000 budget with a 2.04% taxy levy increase from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Watervliet Elementary School or the Watervliet Elks Club. Voters will also elect two members to the Board of Education to serve three-year terms. Mary Beth Whited is running for reelection and Victoria Donnelly is also running for a seat.

Menands Union Free School District

Residents will be voting on a $11,555,886 proposed budget with a tax levy of 2.17% from noon to 8 p.m. at the Menands School. There are two Board of Education seats open with three candidates running.

Charlie Luke and Mashal Shaikh are running for reelection, while Joshua Kullman is also vying for a seat. One seat is a four year term while the other is a three-year to fill the remainder of the unexpired term.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District

Residents can vote on a $25,641,075 proposed budget with about a 3.2% tax levy increase. Voting will take place in the Elementary Cafeteria from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Two Board of Education seats are also open for three-year terms.

Green Island Union Free School

Residents will be voting on a $8,143,712 proposed budget with a $148,038 tax levy increase from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Heatly School cafeteria. There are two Board of Education vacancies for three-year terms. Both Nancy McNulty and Joseph Nolet are running for reelection. You can read about the candidates on the Green Island UFSD website.

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $53,548,486 proposed budget with a 1.4% tax levy increase from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the High School gym. Four candidates are running to fill three three-year Board of Education vacancies.

Peter Ross is running for reelection while Michael Coyne, Michael Robbins and Jacqueline Kalney are also vying for seats. You can read about the candidates on the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk CSD website.

Rensselaer County

Troy City School District

Residents will vote on the $131,898,112 proposed budget with no tax levy increase. Voting will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at School 2, School 14, School 16, Carroll Hill and Brunswick No. 1 Fire House depending on your address.

Voters will also elect three people for the Board of Education for three-year terms. Thomas Mayo and Diana Heckman are running for reelection. Nathanael Wootten is also running for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Troy CSD website.

Lansingburgh Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $60,541,069 proposed budget with a 1.4% tax levy increase. Voting will be at Lansingburgh High School Gym and the Turnpike Elementary School Gym from noon to 9 p.m. Jason Shover is running for reelection to the Board of Education unopposed. You can read about Shover on the Lansingburgh CSD website.

Rensselaer City School District

Residents will be voting on a $30,258,914 proposed budget with a 3.06% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the Auditorium foyer. Two Board of Education seats are also up for election. Jennifer Haggerty is running for reelection and Stacy Hover is also hoping to get a seat.

Schodack Central School District

Residents will be voting on the $28,020,109 proposed budget with a 2.9% tax levy increase at Maple Hill High School Gym from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are also three open Board of Education seats, each for a three-year term.

Mary Yurista, Shelley Palmer and Ashley Palmer are all running for reelection. Blake Kush is also vying for one of the seats. You can read about the budget and candidates on the Schodack CSD website.

Averill Park Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $64,915,480 proposed budget with about a 2.99% tax levy increase. Two candidates are running for two three-year seats on the Board of Education. Jessica DiFiore and Michelle Garofolo are vying for seats. You can read about them on the Averill Park CSD website.

East Greenbush Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $108,812,882 proposed budget with a 0.5% tax levy increase from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bell Top, Goff, Donald P. Sutherland or Green Meadow depending on their address.

There are three seats open on the Board of Education, each for three-year terms. Michael Buono, and Mark Mann are running for reelection. Jesse Temple and Andy Garrigan are also vying for a seat. You can read about all the candidates on the East Greenbush CSD website.

Berlin Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $26,272,954 proposed budget with a 1.95% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the Berlin Elementary School gym. Two seats are open on the Board of Education for three-year terms. Both Frank J. Zwack and Derrick Gardner are running for reelection. You can read about them on the Berlin CSD website.

Hoosic Valley Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $24,608,342 proposed budget with a 1.58% tax levy increase in the Hoosic Valley Elementary School gym from noon to 9 p.m. One seat is open on the Board of Education for a four-year term. Amanda Akin is vying for the seat. You can read about Akin and the budget on the Hoosic Valley PTO website.

Hoosick Falls Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $31,697,442 proposed budget with a 1.8% tax levy increase in the high school gym from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. There are two open Board of Education seats, each for a three-year term. Jackolyn Houghton and Timothy Stratton, Jr. are running unopposed for the seats.

Wynantskill Union Free School District

Residents will be voting on a $10,546,565 proposed budget with a 2.13% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the Gardner-Dickinson School library. There are two open seats on the Board of Education. One is for a three-year term and the other is a one-year term to fill the remaining term of a board member who resigned. Eric Strang and Nichole Hurbanek are running for the seats. You can read about the budget and candidates on the Wynantskill UFSD website.

Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District

Residents can vote on a $27,776,808 proposed budget with a 2.58% tax levy increase from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the school district. Both Tammie Fanfa and Kevin Shufon are running for reelection to the Board of Education for three-year terms. You can view their candidate bios on the Brunswick-Brittonkill CSD website.

Schenectady County

Schenectady City School District

Residents can vote on a $265,267,298 proposed budget with no tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. at Yates Elementary School, Howe Elementary School, Paige Elementary School, Schenectady High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Mont Pleasant Middle School, Fulton School Building, and Woodlawn Elementary School, depending on their address.

Three seats are open on the Board of Education for three-year terms. Bernice Rivera and Nohelani Etienne are running for reelection. Amanda Sponable-Pantalone and Anne Kennedy are also vying for a seat. You can read about the budget and candidates on the Schenectady CSD website.

Mohonasen Central School District

Residents will be voting on a proposed $64.47 million budget with a 2.25% tax levy increase. Four candidates are running for two open three-year seats on the Board of Education. Stacy MacTurk is running for relection. Patrick Ryan, Todd Lewis and Danielle Ciampino are also vying for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Mohonasen CSD website.

Schalmont Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $55,853,038 proposed budget with no tax levy increase from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Schalmont High School gym lobby. Two three-year seats on the Board of Education are also up for election. Kate Kruk and Kevin Thompson are both running for reelection. You can read about them on the Schalmont CSD website.

Niskayuna Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $107.8 million proposed budget with a 2.34% tax levy increase from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Niskayuna High School. Three candidates are running for two seats for three-year terms on the Board of Education: Kristin Duffy, Jessica LaFex and Sarah Tishler. You can read about them on the Niskayuna CSD website.

Scotia-Glenville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $62,959,582 proposed budget with a 2.99% tax levy increase from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the high school B-wing gym. Three Board of Education seats for three-year terms are also on the ballot. Pamela Carbone and Richard Frederick are running for reelection, while Karnjit Singh and Kimberly Boucher Furnish are vying for a seat. You can learn more about the budget and candidates on the Scotia-Glenville CSD website.

Duanesburg Central School District

Residents can vote on a $18.985 million proposed budget with a 2.43% tax levy increase from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Media Center/Library at the Junior Senior High School. Voters will also elect two candidates to serve on the Board of Education for three-year terms. Toni Amorosi is running for reelection, while Brandon Bailey, Alyssa Craig, and Adam D. Securo are vying for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Duanesburg CSD website.

Saratoga County

Ballston Spa Central School District

Residents will be voting on the $104,232,811 proposed budget with a 3.1% tax levy increase at Ballston Spa High School and Malta Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Three seats on the Board of Education are open for three-year terms. Katie Whittemore, Matthew Dreher, Julia Routbort Baskin are all running for reelection. You can read more about the candidates on the BSCSD website.

Saratoga Springs City School District

Residents will vote on a proposed budget of $142,718,530 with a 2.75% tax levy increase. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Caroline Street, Division Street, Lake Avenue, Geyser Road, Dorothy Nolan and Greenfield elementary schools.

Three seats are open on the Board of Education for three-year terms. Tony Krackeler and Anjeanette Emeka are running for reelection, while Sharon Dominguez, Joseph Sabanos, and Beth Fogarty Braxton are vying for a seat. You can learn more about the candidates on the Saratoga Springs CSD website.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District

Residents can vote on a proposed $81,570,122 budget with a 1.12% tax levy increase from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at BH-BL High School. Voters will also be electing three candidates to the Board of Education for three-year terms. Don Marshall and Lakshmi Nagarajan are running for reelection and James Ireland is looking for a seat on the board. You can read about the candidates on the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake CSD website.

Shenendehowa Central School District

Residents will be voting on a proposed $206,611,477 budget with a 2.72% tax levy increase from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gowana Gym. Two three-year term seats on the Board of Education are also up for election. Naomi Hoffman and Gusta Miller are both running for reelection unopposed. You can read about the budget and candidates on the Shenendehowa CSD website.

Schuylerville Central School District

Residents can vote on a $38.4 million proposed budget with a 1.98% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the District Office Board of Education room. Six candidates are running for three seats on the Board of Education. Two seats are five-year terms and one seat is a one-year term.

Jonathon Procter, Shaun Cumm, Michele Renner, and Jamie Martin are all looking to get a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Schuylerville CSD website.

Stillwater Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $29,988,245 proposed budget with a 4.48% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the High School auditorium. Six candidates are running for three seats on the Board of Education that are up for election for three-year terms.

David Giso is running for reelection, while Darrell Hazen, Cassandra Smith, Brandon Dingeman, Valerie Masterson and Joshua Eiffe are also vying for a seat. You can about the candidates on the Stillwater CSD website.

Galway Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $25,049,449 proposed budget with a 3.07% tax levy increase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the High School gym. Voters will also elect two seats to the Board of Education for four-year terms. Linda Jackowski and Dennis Schaperjahn are running for reelection, while Krystal Pashley and Jeremy Sowle are also vying for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Galway CSD website.

Corinth Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $25,590,000 proposed budget with a 2.6% tax levy increase from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Transportation Building at 30 Saratoga Avenue. One seat is up for election on the Board of Education for a five-year term. Matthew Richardson is running for reelection unopposed.

Mechanicville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $33,276,386 proposed budget with a 2.96% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the High School gym. Two Board of Education seats will also be on the ballot. Marlene Tierney and John Pugliese are running for reliction unopposed for another three-year term.

South Glens Falls Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $69,871,797 proposed budget with a 2.8% tax levy increase from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Ballard Elementary and Tanglewood Elementary. Three seats on the Board of Education are up for election. William J. Elder is running for reelection, while Haley Brashears, Edward Potter, Nicholas Healy, and Christopher Music are vying for a seat. You can learn more about the candidates on the South Glens Falls CSD website.

Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District

Residents can vote on a $23,466,032 proposed budget with a 0.97% tax levy increase from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the school district. Three seats are open on the Board of Education for three-year terms.

Fulton County

Broadalbin-Perth Central School District

Residents can vote on a $41,266,000 proposed budget with a 0.95% tax levy increase. This is above the district’s tax levy “cap” of -8.38%, which means the a supermajority of voters (60% or more) is required for budget approval. Voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Robert C. Munn Gymnasium at the High School. One seat is open on the Board of Education for a five-year term.

Gloversville Enlarged School District

Residents will be voting on a $74,015,431 proposed budget with a $37,449 tax levy increase from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Gloversville High School and Bleecker Town Hall. There are four open Board of Education seats: three with a three-year term and one with a one-year term.

Greater Johnstown School District

Residents will be voting on a $42,222,306 proposed budget with a 4.47% tax levy increase from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School Auditorium Lobby. Two seats are open on the Board of Education for three-year terms. David A. D’Amore and Joyel Richardson are both running for reelection. You can read about them on the Greater Johnstown School District website.

Mayfield Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $21,170,058 proposed budget with a 2.3% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. High School Gym Lobby. One Board of Education seat is open for a five-year term. Vanessa DiNitto is running for reelection, while Daniel Sardelli and Diane LaVada-Blackwood are also vying for the seat. You can read about the candidates on the Mayfield CSD website.

Northville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $14,426,117 proposed budget with a 3.05% tax levy increase. Voting will take place in the school gym from noon to 8 p.m. One Board of Education seat is up for election for a five-year term. John Sira, Jr. is running for the reelection of his seat. You can read about the budget and Sira on the Northville CSD website.

Montgomery County

Greater Amsterdam School District

Residents will be voting on a $91,421,980 proposed budget with no tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. at Amsterdam High School, Lynch Literary Academy, Marie Curie Institute, and Barkley Microsociety. Three seats are open for three-year terms on the Board of Education.

Canajoharie Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $25,284,083 proposed budget with a 1.64% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the East Hill Elementary Library. Voters will also elect one Board of Education member to a five-year term. Lauri Broady and Christopher Fatta are vying for the seat.

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $33,233,572 proposed budget with a 2.5% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the High School auditorium lobby. Voters will also elect two candidates to the Board of Education for three-year terms. Michael Lewis and John Wiltey are running for reelection, while Richard Muselbeck is vying for a seat.

Fort Plain Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $23,320,000 proposed budget with a 1.2% tax levy increase from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Harry Hoag school gym. Voters will also elect three members to the Board of Educations for three-year terms. David Przestrzelski is running for reelection, while Brenna Kirkpatrick and Anthony Crouse are also hoping to get a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Fort Plain CSD website.

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District

Residents can vote on a $23,524,388 proposed budget with a 2.98% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. at the Jr./Sr. High School and the Elementary School. Voters will also be electing three Board of Education candidates: two for a three-year term and one for a vacated one-year term.

Warren County

Lake George Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $24,808,692 proposed budget with a 2.29% tax levy increase from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the elementary school gym. Voters will also be electing two three-year Board of Education seats. The seats are currently held by Jeannine Bieber and Rosemarie Earl.

Bolton Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $10,359,965 proposed budget with a 2.6% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the school gym lobby. Voters will also elect two members to the Board of Education for three-year terms. Both Timothy Daken and Jesse Foy are running for reelection.

Glens Falls City School District

Residents will be voting on a $57,135,126 proposed budget with a 2.57% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the Sanford Street School gym. Voters will also elect one Board of Education seat for a five-year term. Sara DiLandro is running for the seat. You can read more about the budget and candidate on the Glens Falls CSD website.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $23,293,895 proposed budget with a 0.9% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the Large Group Instructional Room at Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School. Voters will also elect one seat on the Board of Education for a three-year term. Eddie Joe Moulton is running for reelection unopposed.

Johnsburg Central School District

Residents will be voting on $12,345,315 proposed budget with a 3.9% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the school gym area. Voters will also be electing three Board of Education seats. Tom Ordway, Erwin Morris and Tara Sears are all running for reelection. You can read more about the budget and candidates on the Johnsburg CSD website.

North Warren Central School

Residents will be voting on a $15,160,127 proposed budget with a 2.57% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the school gym. Voters will also be voting on three seats on the Board of Education for three-year terms. Mike Erickson, Cortney Swan, and John Maday are running for reelection, and Brian Gereau is vying for a seat.

Queensbury Union Free School District

Residents will be voting on a $75,295,899 proposed budget with a 1.93% tax levy increase from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Elementary School gym. Voters will also elect two seats to the Board of Education for five-year terms. Beecher T. Baker Sr. and Michael E. Shea, Ph.D., are the incumbents of those seats.

Warrensburg Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $22,970,041 proposed budget with a 2% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School gym lobby. Voters will also elect one seat on the Board of Education for a four-year term. Darren Duell is running for reelection unopposed.

Washington County

Argyle Central School District

Residents will be voting on $13,818,265 proposed budget with a 2% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the Argyle Central School Atrium. Voters will also vote for one seat on the Board of Education for a five-year term. Rodney Saunders is running for reelection unopposed.

Cambridge Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $24.8 million budget proposal with a 2.5% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the elementary gym. Voters will also elect two seats on the Board of Education for three-year terms. Joseph Hamilton and Edmund Flint will be running for those seats.

Fort Ann Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $13,777,731 budget proposal with a 2.22% tax levy increase from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fort Ann gym. Voters will also elect two seats on the Board of Education for three-year terms. Cathy Graham is running for reelection, while Timothy Webb is vying for a seat.

Fort Edward Union Free School District

Residents will be voting on a $12,449,626 proposed budget with a 2.2% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the elementary school foyer. Due to the reduction in the total number of

Board Members from nine to seven, no school board election will be held this year.

Granville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $29,675,954 proposed budget with a 10% tax levy decrease from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school gym. Voters will also be electing three seats to the Board of Education for three-year terms. Michele O’Brien and John P. Troy are running for reelection, while Audrey Hicks is also vying for a seat. You can read more about the budget and candidates on the Granville CSD website.

Greenwich Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $24,125,324 proposed budget with a 1.96% tax levy increase from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Primary Gym. Voters will also be electing one seat on the Board of education for a five-year term. Heather Mattison is running for reelection.

Hartford Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $14,315,400 proposed budget with a 1.9% tax levy increase from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Middle School/High School. Voters will also be electing one seat on the Board of Education for a five-year term. Ron Smith is running for reelection.

Hudson Falls Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $53,452,809 proposed budget with no tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the high school gym. Voters will also be electing two seats to the Board of Education for five-year terms. Bryan Steele is running for reelection, while Megan Borlang is vying for a seat.

Putnam Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $2,891,531 proposed budget with no tax levy increase from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the school gym. Voters will also elect one seat to the Board of Education.

Salem Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $17,321,205 proposed budget with a tax levy decrease of 2.91% from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in high school room 418. Voters will also be electing three seats to the Board of Education: two for three-year terms and one for a partial one-year term. The school said no nominating petitions were submitted for two of the vacancies, so voters can write-in one person’s name for a seat if they would like.

Whitehall Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $20,097,501 proposed budget with a 0.5% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room in the Junior-Senior High School Building. Voters will also be electing five members to the Board of Education: four three-year terms and one two-year term. Roxanne Waters, Jared Mowatt and Patricia Norton are running for reelection, while Randall Lambert and Richard LaChapelle are vying for a seat.

Greene County

Cairo-Dunham Central School District

Residents will be voting on $36,251,269 proposed budget with a 3.78% tax levy increase from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Distance Learning room at Cairo-Durham High School. Voters can also elect three Board of Education candidates for three-year terms. Stephen Brandow, Bernadette Gavin-Palmieri and Claudia Zucker are running for reelection, while Aniston Keff and Nicole Plank are vying for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Cairo-Dunham CSD website.

Catskill Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $49,888,670 proposed budget with a 2% tax levy increase from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Catskill High School gym. There are six candidates running for three open seats on the Board of Education. Deborah Johnson and Ryan Osswald are running for reelection, while Henry Haye, Joseph Izzo, Lee Heim and Allan Couser are vying for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Catskill CSD website.

Coxsackie-Athens Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $36,030,000 proposed budget with a 2.93% tax levy increase from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Coxsackie Elementary and E.J. Arthur Elementary. Three Board of Education seats are also up for election for three-year terms. Tara Bachner, Ina Griffin-Guilzon and Jamie Dorr are running for reelection, while Sam Anderson is vying for a seat. You can read more about the budget and candidates on the Coxsackie-Athens CSD website.

Greenville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $34,227,771 proposed budget with a 2.47% tax levy increase from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Scott M. Ellis Elementary cafeteria. Two Board of Educations seats are also up for election for three-year terms. Eric Herbstritt is running for reelection, while Kelly Hubicki and Robert Pondiscio are vying for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Greenville CSD website.

Hunter-Tannersville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $15,261,593 proposed budget with a 2.31% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the Hunter Elementary cafeteria. Two Board of Education seats are open: one for a five-year term and one for a two-year term. Courtney Brady is running for reelection and Sarah Pallizari is also running for a seat. You can read more about the budget and candidates on the Hunter-Tannersville CSD website.

Columbia County

Chatham Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $34,372,292 proposed budget with a 1.98% tax levy increase from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Mary E. Dardess Elementary School gym. There are three open seats on the Board of Education for three-year terms. Marianne Pierro and Matthew Fisch are running for reelection, while Dawn Friedman is vying for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Chatham CSD website.

Germantown Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $17,289,023 proposed budget with a 3.48% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the elementary school gym. There are two seats open on the Board of Education for four-year terms. Teresa Repko is running for reelection, while David Rifenburgh and Cheryl Del Pozzo Kaszluga are vying for a seat. You can read about the budget and the candidates on the Germantown CSD website.

Hudson City School District

Residents will be voting on a $54,509,530 proposed budget with no tax levy increase from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hudson Central Fire Station, Greenport Community Center or A.B. Shaw Firehouse in Claverack depending on your address. There are two open seats on the Board of Education for three-year terms.

Ichabod Crane Central School District

Residents will be voting on the $48,587,624 proposed budget with a 2.94% tax levy increase from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the high school. There are also three Board of Education seats up for election for three-year terms. John Chandler and Kelly Firmbach are running for reelection, while Melissa Miller, Christopher Scoville, and Megan Pelizza are also vying for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Ichabod Crane CSD website.

New Lebanon Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $13,808,114 proposed budget with a less than 3% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. at Walter B. Howard Elementary School. Three seats are also open on the Board of Education: two for three-year terms, one for a two-year term. Sharon Powers is running for reelection, while Thom Rigg and Kyle Kuffel are also vying for a seat.

Taconic Hills Central School District

Residents can vote on a $38,392,035 proposed budget with a 2.29% tax levy decrease from noon to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Community Room in the High School Building. There are also three open Board of Education seats for five year terms. Ronald Morales is running for reelection and Richard Viebrock is running for a seat. You can read about the candidates on the Taconic Hills CSD website.

Schoharie County

Schoharie Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $26.8 million proposed budget with a 0.23% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the hallway outside of the Jr./Sr. High School gym. Voters will also elect two members to the Board of Education for three-year terms.

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $45,352,710 proposed budget with a 1.91% tax levy increase from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the high school. Three seats are also open on the Board or Education for three-year terms. Steven Philbrick and Bruce Tryon are running for reelection, and Susan Emerson Strasser is vying for a seat. You can read about the budget and candidates on the Cobleskill-Richmondville CSD website.

Middleburgh Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $24 million budget proposal with a 1.5% tax levy increase from noon to 9 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. high school gym lobby. There is also one open seat on the Board of Education for a three-year term. Sean Lawton and Bonnie Snyder are both vying for the seat. You can read about the budget and candidates on the Middleburgh CSD website.

Sharon Springs Central School District

Residents will be voting on a proposed budget on May 16 from noon to 9 p.m., as well as one open seat on the Board of Education for a five-year term. Rose Chase is running for the seat unopposed.

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $11,759,465 proposed budget with no tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. in the foyer of the gym. One seat is open on the Board of Education.

Jefferson Central School District

Residents will be voting on a $7,718,933 proposed budget with a 2.09% tax levy increase from noon to 8 p.m. at the school. One Board of Education seat is open and Jessica Hendrickson is running for reelection, unopposed.