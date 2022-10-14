CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cambridge Central School District is appealing a court’s decision that would remove the school’s mascot.

The school board released the following statement on their decision:

In July, the Board of Education approved a resolution to file a notice of appeal regarding the court’s decision on the district’s nickname and imagery. The vote was 3-1 (member Gifford against; member Breault absent). The notice of appeal kept the Board’s options open and authorized its attorneys, Honeywell Law Firm, PLLC, to file a Notice of Appeal concerning the Article 78 proceeding, from the Judgment of Justice McGinty, and to take legal action consistent with such filing.

The Board has considered its legal options and determined that it is appropriate to move forward to perfect the appeal. As a result, the district attorneys will complete the legal process.

The Board will continue to update the community as more information becomes available.