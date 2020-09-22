Boys & Girls Clubs offers full-day program for remote students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area announced Tuesday that they would open their Albany and Troy locations to provide a space for students learning virtually.

The program launched on September 14. It’s open to kids ages 5 through 12, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Boys and Girls clubs on Delaware Avenue in Albany and 7th Avenue in Troy will be offering enrichment activities, homework help, arts and crafts, tutoring, and access to their games room and technology lab.

Each week costs $225 for the 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. block, and $125 for the afterschool 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m block. DSS and scholarships are available at each location. Apply for a spot at the Albany branch here, and for a spot in Troy here.

The full-day program represents a solution for busy working parents struggling to find a way to keep the kids plugged into digital lessons. Opening their Clubhouses during the day will create a kind of secondary classroom for remote students, so that the main classroom maintains social distancing protocols.

The pandemic has made “sending the kids to school” a much more complicated prospect in the upcoming semester. Offering a safe and clean space for remote students in the Capital Region will help them learn and thrive.

