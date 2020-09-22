Boys & Girls Clubs offers full-day program for remote students

Classroom Progress Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area announced Tuesday that they would open their Albany and Troy locations to provide a space for students learning virtually.

The program launched on September 14. It’s open to kids ages 5 through 12, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Boys and Girls clubs on Delaware Avenue in Albany and 7th Avenue in Troy will be offering enrichment activities, homework help, arts and crafts, tutoring, and access to their games room and technology lab.

Each week costs $225 for the 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. block, and $125 for the afterschool 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m block. DSS and scholarships are available at each location. Apply for a spot at the Albany branch here, and for a spot in Troy here.

The full-day program represents a solution for busy working parents struggling to find a way to keep the kids plugged into digital lessons. Opening their Clubhouses during the day will create a kind of secondary classroom for remote students, so that the main classroom maintains social distancing protocols.

The pandemic has made “sending the kids to school” a much more complicated prospect in the upcoming semester. Offering a safe and clean space for remote students in the Capital Region will help them learn and thrive.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report