Boght Hills to switch to remote learning only for two weeks

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Health Department told North Colonie School District administrators four additional individuals from a single first-grade classroom at Boght Hills have tested positive for COVID-19. The school will now transition to two weeks of remote learning.

Administrators say these cases are in addition to the one that was reported earlier this week at Boght Hills. All close contacts to these individuals are being identified and monitored in accordance with the Albany County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

The Health Department will reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with those who tested positive.

The Health Department suggested to school officials that Boght Hills should be closed for two weeks due to the growing number of cases and quarantines. Administrators say at this time the earliest students and staff would return to the building will be Nov. 9. They will keep parents and guardians informed if anything changes.

While the Boght Hills Gr. K-3 students are learning remotely, the district will continue to send School Messenger notifications in the event administrators receive additional confirmed cases at Boght Hills.

Remote Instruction for Boght Hills Gr. K-3

Boght Hills students in grades K-3 will engage in daily synchronous and asynchronous instruction for all core subject areas, special area subjects, and social-emotional learning

K-3 remote learners will continue to learn from their teachers

Detailed information about remote instruction and the daily schedule for remote learning will be forthcoming from your building principal

Meal Distribution

Starting Monday, Oct. 26, breakfast and lunch will continue to be available, free of charge, for students in need while Boght Hills K-3 students have moved to 100% remote learning. The meals will be available for pick up on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each Monday and Wednesday meal pack will include two lunches and two breakfasts and Friday’s pack will contain one lunch and one breakfast. Our pick-up location is in the back of Blue Creek Elementary School from 10-11 a.m. No sign up is necessary. If you have any questions, please contact lisaostrowski@ncolonie.org.

