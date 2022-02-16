ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Low enrollment and rising costs of education are closing Bishop Maginn High School. Officials announced the impending closure Wednesday, saying the current spring 2022 semester will be the school’s last.

Founded in 1977, Bishop Maginn has experienced significant financial difficulties over many years, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. Tuition revenue, fundraising, rent forgiveness from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and financial aid from the Diocese have all fallen short at keeping the school in the black. Officials said the pandemic has worsened financial issues throughout the Catholic school system.

“In the coming months, we will continue to provide our students with the very best Catholic education, we will celebrate Bishop Maginn’s heritage, and we will help our students transition to another Catholic high school,” said Bishop Maginn Principal Michael Tolan. To that end, after the 2021 to 2022 academic year, students, faculty, and staff will be welcomed at Catholic Central School in Latham and Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons School in Schenectady.

Those schools are set to honor existing tuition arrangements with Bishop Maginn families. The Albany Diocesan School Board is also reportedly working to figure out new transportation schemes for the student body enrolling in other schools. A release from Bishop Maginn said the Diocese will also work to place current faculty and staff in positions at other area Catholic schools.