ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District senior is building a solid future in graphic design and related fields, crediting her Capital Region BOCES education along the way. Emily Burdikoff recently completed a work-based learning assignment at Livingston Energy Group, where working in the firm’s marketing office, she built a personal portfolio filled with projects that she learned to undertake in the BOCES Career and Technical School Digital Media Design program.

“It was a great experience,” Burdikoff said recently. “I would rate it a 4.5 out of 5.”

The high school senior is one of several presenters scheduled to appear at the Northeast Regional Information Center’s annual Tech-A-Day conference scheduled for December 16 at the Albany Capital Center. The conference is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Burdikoff started her work-based learning with the green energy company during the 2021-2022 school year and completed it in November. “I really enjoyed getting to develop relationships with other people and learning what office life is like and how to use office etiquette,” she said.

Upon graduation in June, the teen plans to attend the graphic design and photography programs at Hudson Valley Community College. Later, she is looking to obtain a four-year degree.

Burdikoff said that she applied for the internship in hopes of gaining experience that will pay off for her in the future. “Initially, I thought if nothing else I will have created a resume put together the portfolio, and gone through the process and at least I would have gained that experience. I am so happy to have gotten the internship, though,” she said. “I really wanted to have the experience and know what the workplace is like before I graduate. This has been great.”

Capital Region BOCES works extensively with more than 300 businesses and institutions to train students and prepare them for careers that exist now and those that will exist in the future. This training includes work-based learning opportunities like Burdikoff’s internship at Living Energy Group.

Kate Kruk, director of community engagement at Livingston Energy, praised Burdikoff and BOCES. “During her time with us, she helped to plan, execute, and document the largest Drive Electric Week event in the nation. She coordinated with event staff to create maps, flyers, and other necessary collateral that were utilized during the campaign. Our team enjoyed her fresh perspective and appreciated her insights,” Kruk said.

The community engagement executive added that partnering with BOCES to develop the workforce of tomorrow makes sense. “Collaborating with Capital Region BOCES to offer students opportunities to intern throughout our business is a natural fit,” she said. “The Livingston team values hands-on learning and the ability to be agile and adaptable to stay ahead. BOCES students bring that spirit and drive to our team, and we look forward to providing more experiences for them as our company grows.”