BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A project to renovate the Bethlehem Middle School auditorium can move forward after voters approved a capital project.

The district said about 80 percent of voters agreed to use $4.6 million in capital reserve funds to make upgrades. The current auditorium is more than 90 years old.

Changes include a new sound system, new lighting, new seats and more. Construction is expected to start in January.