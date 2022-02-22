BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Central School District will be easing some of its COVID protocols when students return from Winter Break.

Some of the changes include:

Masks at recess will continue to be optional for elementary students, and mask-optional recess for middle schoolers will be in place when outdoor recess resumes at the school;

Elementary schools will move to 3-foot distancing for lunch and snacks;

The middle school and high school will re-introduce larger group seating where students will be required to maintain three feet of distance;

All students will resume face-to-face group work in class while maintaining three feet of distance;

The district will expand the availability of its facilities to outside groups and community organizations; and

The current visitor policy will be expanded to include limited visits by parent volunteers and students visiting other schools to earn internship hours.

The changes take effect on Monday, Feb. 28.

More details on the changes can be found on the district’s website.