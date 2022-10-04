ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niche, a school and neighborhood review website, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The website also released its school rankings specifially for the Albany area.
Niche’s rankings combine user input with data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. The website said looked at the data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.
Here are the top school districts and public high schools in the Capital Region, according to Niche.
Best school districts
16. Schodack Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Average graduation rate: 90%
- Ranked 4th best school district in Rensselaer County
- Ranked 293rd best school district in New York
15. Troy City School District
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Average graduation rate: 85%
- Ranked 3rd best school district in Rensselaer County
- Ranked 291st best school district in New York
14. Schalmont Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Average graduation rate: 87%
- Ranked 2nd best school district in Schenectady County
- Ranked 265th best school district in New York
13. Stillwater Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Average graduation rate: 92%
- Ranked 6th best school district in Saratoga County
- Ranked 256th best school district in New York
12. South Colonie Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Average graduation rate: 91%
- Ranked 5th best school district in Albany County
- Ranked 251st best school district in New York
11. Ballston Spa Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Average graduation rate: 89%
- Ranked 5th best school district in Saratoga County
- Ranked 212th best school district in New York
10. Averill Park Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Average graduation rate: 93%
- Ranked 2nd best school district in Rensselaer County
- Ranked 161st best school district in New York
9. Guilderland Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Average graduation rate: 94%
- Ranked 4th best school district in Albany County
- Ranked 125th best school district in New York
8. Saratoga Springs City School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 91%
- Ranked 3rd best school district in Saratoga County
- Ranked 121st best school district in New York
7. Shenendehowa Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 92%
- Ranked 2nd best school district in Saratoga County
- Ranked 102nd best school district in New York
6. Voorheesville Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 3rd best school district in Albany County
- Ranked 99th best school district in New York
5. East Greenbush Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 1st best school district in Rensselaer County
- Ranked 90th best school district in New York
4. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 1st best school district in Saratoga County
- Ranked 80th best school district in New York
3. Niskayuna Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Average graduation rate: 93%
- Ranked 1st best school district in Schenectady County
- Ranked 44th best school district in New York
2. Bethlehem Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 2nd best school district in Albany County
- Ranked 35th best school district in New York
1. North Colonie Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 1st best school district in Albany County
- Ranked 31st best school district in New York
Best high schools
17. Scotia-Glenville Senior High School
- Scotia-Glenville Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Average graduation rate: 85%
- Ranked 3rd best public high school in Schenectady County
- Ranked 537th best public high school in New York
16. Maple Hill High School
- Schodack Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Average graduation rate: 85%
- Ranked 4th best public high school in Rensselaer County
- Ranked 495th best public high school in New York
15. Schalmont High School
- Schalmont Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Average graduation rate: 87%
- Ranked 2nd best public high school in Schenectady County
- Ranked 435th best public high school in New York
14. Albany High School
- Albany City School District
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Average graduation rate: 68%
- Ranked 6th best public high school in Albany County
- Ranked 353rd best public high school in New York
13. Colonie Central High School
- South Colonie Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Average graduation rate: 92%
- Ranked 5th best public high school in Albany County
- Ranked 326th best public high school in New York
12. Troy High School
- Troy City School District
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Average graduation rate: 88%
- Ranked 3rd best public high school in Rensselaer County
- Ranked 307th best public high school in New York
11. Ballston Spa Senior High School
- Ballston Spa Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Average graduation rate: 88%
- Ranked 4th best public high school in Saratoga County
- Ranked 295th best public high school in New York
10. Averill Park High School
- Averill Park Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 2nd best public high school in Rensselaer County
- Ranked 272nd best public high school in New York
9. Clayton A. Bouton High School
- Voorheesville Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 4th best public high school in Albany County
- Ranked 189th best public high school in New York
8. Columbia High School
- East Greenbush Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 1st best public high school in Rensselaer County
- Ranked 187th best public high school in New York
7. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior High School
- Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 3rd best public high school in Saratoga County
- Ranked 178th best public high school in New York
6. Saratoga Springs High School
- Saratoga Springs City School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 92%
- Ranked 2nd best public high school in Saratoga County
- Ranked 154th best public high school in New York
5. Shenendehowa High School
- Shenendehowa Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 93%
- Ranked 1st best public high school in Saratoga County
- Ranked 139th best public high school in New York
4. Guilderland High School
- Guilderland Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 3rd best public high school in Albany County
- Ranked 132nd best public high school in New York
3. Bethlehem Central Senior High School
- Bethlehem Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Average graduation rate: 96%
- Ranked 2nd best public high school in Albany County
- Ranked 74th best public high school in New York
2. Niskayuna High School
- Niskayuna Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Average graduation rate: 94%
- Ranked 1st best public high school in Schenectady County
- Ranked 70th best public high school in New York
1. Shaker High School
- North Colonie Central School District
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Average graduation rate: 95%
- Ranked 1st best public high school in Albany County
- Ranked 50th best public high school in New York