ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niche, a school and neighborhood review website, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The website also released its school rankings specifially for the Albany area.

Niche’s rankings combine user input with data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. The website said looked at the data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Here are the top school districts and public high schools in the Capital Region, according to Niche.

Best school districts

Overall Niche grade: B

Average graduation rate: 90%

Ranked 4th best school district in Rensselaer County

Ranked 293rd best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: B

Average graduation rate: 85%

Ranked 3rd best school district in Rensselaer County

Ranked 291st best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: B

Average graduation rate: 87%

Ranked 2nd best school district in Schenectady County

Ranked 265th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: B

Average graduation rate: 92%

Ranked 6th best school district in Saratoga County

Ranked 256th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: B+

Average graduation rate: 91%

Ranked 5th best school district in Albany County

Ranked 251st best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: B+

Average graduation rate: 89%

Ranked 5th best school district in Saratoga County

Ranked 212th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A-

Average graduation rate: 93%

Ranked 2nd best school district in Rensselaer County

Ranked 161st best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A-

Average graduation rate: 94%

Ranked 4th best school district in Albany County

Ranked 125th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 91%

Ranked 3rd best school district in Saratoga County

Ranked 121st best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 92%

Ranked 2nd best school district in Saratoga County

Ranked 102nd best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 3rd best school district in Albany County

Ranked 99th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 1st best school district in Rensselaer County

Ranked 90th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 1st best school district in Saratoga County

Ranked 80th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A+

Average graduation rate: 93%

Ranked 1st best school district in Schenectady County

Ranked 44th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A+

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 2nd best school district in Albany County

Ranked 35th best school district in New York

Overall Niche grade: A+

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 1st best school district in Albany County

Ranked 31st best school district in New York

Best high schools

Scotia-Glenville Central School District

Overall Niche grade: B

Average graduation rate: 85%

Ranked 3rd best public high school in Schenectady County

Ranked 537th best public high school in New York

Schodack Central School District

Overall Niche grade: B

Average graduation rate: 85%

Ranked 4th best public high school in Rensselaer County

Ranked 495th best public high school in New York

Schalmont Central School District

Overall Niche grade: B

Average graduation rate: 87%

Ranked 2nd best public high school in Schenectady County

Ranked 435th best public high school in New York

Albany City School District

Overall Niche grade: B+

Average graduation rate: 68%

Ranked 6th best public high school in Albany County

Ranked 353rd best public high school in New York

South Colonie Central School District

Overall Niche grade: B+

Average graduation rate: 92%

Ranked 5th best public high school in Albany County

Ranked 326th best public high school in New York

Troy City School District

Overall Niche grade: B+

Average graduation rate: 88%

Ranked 3rd best public high school in Rensselaer County

Ranked 307th best public high school in New York

Ballston Spa Central School District

Overall Niche grade: B+

Average graduation rate: 88%

Ranked 4th best public high school in Saratoga County

Ranked 295th best public high school in New York

Averill Park Central School District

Overall Niche grade: A-

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 2nd best public high school in Rensselaer County

Ranked 272nd best public high school in New York

Voorheesville Central School District

Overall Niche grade: A-

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 4th best public high school in Albany County

Ranked 189th best public high school in New York

East Greenbush Central School District

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 1st best public high school in Rensselaer County

Ranked 187th best public high school in New York

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 3rd best public high school in Saratoga County

Ranked 178th best public high school in New York

Saratoga Springs City School District

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 92%

Ranked 2nd best public high school in Saratoga County

Ranked 154th best public high school in New York

Shenendehowa Central School District

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 93%

Ranked 1st best public high school in Saratoga County

Ranked 139th best public high school in New York

Guilderland Central School District

Overall Niche grade: A

Average graduation rate: 95%

Ranked 3rd best public high school in Albany County

Ranked 132nd best public high school in New York

Bethlehem Central School District

Overall Niche grade: A+

Average graduation rate: 96%

Ranked 2nd best public high school in Albany County

Ranked 74th best public high school in New York

Niskayuna Central School District

Overall Niche grade: A+

Average graduation rate: 94%

Ranked 1st best public high school in Schenectady County

Ranked 70th best public high school in New York