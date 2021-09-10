Back to School 2021: Capital Region students return to classroom

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All week long the NEWS10 ABC team has been covering “Back to School” season in the Capital Region. As many districts begin full in-person learning, new guidelines are in place this academic year to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“First off having more than eight kids in the class is just such a weird feeling. I have about 30 kids in class socially distanced, three feet and just everybody’s silent, but the energy is there and I’m going to feed off that energy all year,” said Troy High School ELA Teacher Mr. Mo.

Thursday was the first day of school for students in the Schenectady City School District. It was also the first day for Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr.

“Everyone has been fantastic who has reached out, whether they’ve had good or bad things to say about the district,” Soler, Jr. said, “but they’ve been receptive, and I’ve been receptive to their feedback and figuring out what we can do better as a school system.”

Troy also resumed classes on Thursday, opening with full, in-person learning for students in pre-K through grade 12. Virtual school is being offered through BOCES and is only for students who can provide proof of medical necessity.

For more stories from our “Back to School” coverage, click here.