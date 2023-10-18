AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local school district will soon provide free breakfast and lunch to all of its students. Free meals in the Averill Park Central School District begin on Nov. 1.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is loosening guidelines so more schools can offer free meals to more students. Supporters said it helps reduce the stigma surrounding free meals and ensure kids don’t attend class on an empty stomach.

No further action is required. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Jennifer Radigan, the Shared Food Services Program Specialist at (518) 464-5106.