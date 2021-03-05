‘At-risk’ students to begin in-person learning next week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “At-risk” students in the 9th through 12th grades at the Albany City School District are allowed to come back over the next few weeks for in-person learning.

“We want to get them back into a situation where they feel that connectedness not only academically, but with their teachers and with their friends. All of those things are important,” said Superintendent Kaweeda Adams.

670 students, roughly 25 percent of the school district’s population, are given the early in-person learning option in a phased approach. The first phase begins this Monday with seniors.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure our students are on track for graduation because that’s our goal,” Adams said.

An at-risk student is identified to have either absenteeism, academic or social and emotional challenges. At-risk sophomores and juniors have the in-person learning option starting the 15th, and “at-risk” freshman have the option on the 22nd.

Financial and COVID infection rates have delayed reopening in-person learning.

“It is the full experience of being in school that makes it worthwhile. And so that whole social and emotional component, the academic component, that is what is important as we start to transition our students back to school,” Adams said.

The reopening of in-person learning comes as COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop. Data from the district’s latest survey shows about two-thirds of parents have chosen to go to an in-person model when the option opens up to the general student body on April 26.

All students are given the option for remote learning until the end of the year.