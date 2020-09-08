Amsterdam schools distribute Chromebooks

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For students starting the school year remotely, it’s important to have access to technology. So on Tuesday, officials in the Amsterdam school district lined up to hand out Chromebooks to students.
The devices and chargers were distributed at Lynch Literacy Academy. Tables were set up along the sidewalk outside the school for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders.
Parents could drive up with their paperwork to pick up the Chromebook for their kids.
Math and ELA material, honors math calculators and other resources were also handed out.
