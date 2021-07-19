American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks in schools, vaccinated or not

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that everyone over the age of 2 should wear a face mask inside schools, regardless of vaccination status.

In new guidance that came out on Monday, the group said it’s because “a significant portion” of the student population is not eligible to be vaccinated. It would also be difficult for schools to track the vaccination status when they have different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated students, AAP added.

“Universal masking is the best and most effective strategy to create consistent messages, expectations, enforcement, and compliance without the added burden of needing to monitor vaccination status,” AAP said.

The group also includes concern for the more contagious delta variant as a reason for everyone to wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently only authorized for emergency use for children 12 and older.

The CDC recently released a report of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak at an Oklahoma gymnastics facility, in which 17 of the 47 people who tested positive were fully vaccinated. The age range of people infected was 5- to 58-years-old and included 23 gymnasts, three staff members, and 21 of their household contacts.

This report gives insight into how the delta variant can spread among fully vaccinated people when they are around unvaccinated people. The CDC, however, has called the recent uptick in cases a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.“

While breakthrough cases have been documented, hospitalizations and deaths linked to COVID-19 and the delta variant are almost all in unvaccinated people.