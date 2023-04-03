ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating threats of violence made against one of the city’s schools last week. The district superintendent said multiple threats have been made against Hackett Middle School since Friday.

All the threats were unfounded, but investigators believe they all may have been related. Superintendent John Yagielski said police executed a search warrant at a home connected with the investigation and said those responsible will face criminal charges.

Investigators said the threats against Hackett were separate from swatting calls made on March 30. Law enforcement agencies received hoax calls that falsely reported a shooting at dozens of schools around the state.

The search for those responsible for the hoax calls is ongoing.