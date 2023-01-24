ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District on Monday said it is reviewing its grading and attendance policies for secondary school students. District leaders formed a task force to look into whether current policies align with state regulations and if the policies are supporting all students.

The committee will be looking into both middle school and high school policies. They will recommend any changes to Interim Superintendent John Yagielski by the end of March.

The process will also include opportunities for students and families to provide input, officials said. Those opportunities will be announced in the coming months.