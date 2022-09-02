ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students are heading back into the classrooms at Albany School Of Humanities. Albany City Schools welcomed their PreK to second graders Friday morning. Some students had their first school day on Thursday because the district is operating on a staggered schedule.

“We are ready to start the school year and are ready to receive our students,” said Albany City Schools Superintendent Kaweeda Adams. As for COVID protocols, the district will be following CDC guidelines. Masks are optional, and administrators are still strongly urging everyone who is able to get vaccinated– to get the shot.

“One of the things we’re concerned about is that if we have a positive case then students, faculty and staff have to isolate for 5 days but then you can come back but wear a mask for 5 days and those are the guidelines from the CDC.”



