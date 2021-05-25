AGs of NY, MA, VT call for equitable school discipline measures

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that she joined a coalition of 23 attorneys in calling on federal Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to reinstate a 2014 guidance package designed to help public schools to administer student discipline equitably.

Healey joined the attorneys general from New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Washington, and other states in calling for reform.

“Discipline measures can have lifelong consequences for young people, so it is particularly important that, when used, they do not fall disproportionately on some students, including students of color and students with disabilities,” Healey said.

In a letter, the coalition contends that exclusionary discipline remains prevalent across the country and continues to disproportionately impact students of color and students with disabilities.