42 Ballston Spa school staff in contact tracing protocol after asymptomatic teacher doffs mask

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa Central School District‘s offices have confirmed to NEWS10 that 42 staff members are in a “contact tracing protocol.” This in response to one teacher testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to district offices, the teacher tested positive after a meeting on August 17 where masks were optional. The teacher was asymptomatic at the time.
Some of the 42 staff members are in quarantine, and some required testing. So far, no tests have come back positive.
As reported by the Times Union, 42 administrators, teachers, and staff went into quarantine as a result of the meeting, which followed “restaurant rules.”
The district had previously decided to delay in-person classes until October.
