2 more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albany CSD

Classroom Progress Report
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two more positive coronavirus cases have been found in the Albany City School District.

According to Superintendent Kaweeda Adams, one positive case is in Albany High School, and the other is in Hackett Middle School. Both individuals, however, are in virtual instruction and have not been inside either building this school year.

Since neither case were in the schools, the Albany County Department of Health said there are no additional steps required at either school. The department is also continuing with contact tracing and will notify specific individuals if necessary.

On Monday, a member of the Sheridan Preparatory Academy community tested positive for COVID-19.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report