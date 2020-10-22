2 more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albany CSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two more positive coronavirus cases have been found in the Albany City School District.

According to Superintendent Kaweeda Adams, one positive case is in Albany High School, and the other is in Hackett Middle School. Both individuals, however, are in virtual instruction and have not been inside either building this school year.

Since neither case were in the schools, the Albany County Department of Health said there are no additional steps required at either school. The department is also continuing with contact tracing and will notify specific individuals if necessary.

On Monday, a member of the Sheridan Preparatory Academy community tested positive for COVID-19.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES