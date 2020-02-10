Pflueger’s 18 lead Notre Dame to 61-57 win at Clemson

Notre Dame guard Rex Pflueger (0) brings the ball up court against Florida State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Rex Pflueger had 18 points, and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Notre Dame won its fourth straight with a 61-57 victory over Clemson on Sunday night.

The Fighting Irish rallied from seven points down in the second half to send Clemson to its third straight defeat.

With the game tied at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame ahead for good with floater in the lane with 3:44 to go.

Pflueger increased the lead with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to play.

Alex Hemenway and Tevin Mack led Clemson with 16 points each.

