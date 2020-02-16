No. 7 Duke downs Notre Dame 94-60

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) shoots while Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski (14) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and No. 7 Duke used a high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat Notre Dame 94-60 for its seventh straight win.

With No. 5 Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals.

Notre Dame had won four in a row before losing a heartbreaker in overtime Tuesday at Virginia.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)