No. 11 Louisville gets past Hokies, takes half-game ACC lead

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) dribbles past Virginia Tech guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Louisville moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech.

The Cardinals rebounded from last week’s loss at No. 6 Florida State and took a half-game lead over the Seminoles, who swept the season series and hold the tiebreaker with two games to play.

Louisville has one game remaining, at third-place Virginia on Saturday.

Jalen Cone scored 15 points off the bench and Nahiem Alleyne had 12 for Virginia Tech, which lost its fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games.