Late sharpshooting enough to push UNC past Miami, 67-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WNCN) – A pair of late 3-pointers from a sharpshooting North Carolina team helped the Tar Heels upend Miami 67-65 Tuesday night.

UNC took a 32-30 lead into halftime but Miami’s Nysier Brooks made a statement early in the second half with three dunks in less than two minutes. A flurry from Harlond Beverly then helped the Hurricanes take a 41-37 lead with 16:23 left in the half.

The Tar Heels answered swiftly in the form of a Leaky Black 3-pointer, but the hosts turned right around and went on an 12-2 surge to create some separation. That double-digit lead was short lived, though, as a Garrison Brooks dunk made it a one-possession game, 53-50, at about the halfway point of the second.

UNC again put itself within reach when Caleb Love knocked down a 3 to cut Miami’s advantage to 61-60 with just under 3 minutes to play. Love then found Black, who sank a triple of his own to give UNC a 63-61 lead with 1:37 left.

UNC shot 9-of-20 from long range.

Black led the Tar Heels with 16 points. Day’Ron Sharpe had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Kerwin Walton chipped in 13 points.

Earl Timberlake led Miami with 12 points. Brooks and Elijah Olaniyi scored in double figures, as well.

UNC returns home Saturday to host No. 19 Clemson at 7 p.m. Miami will be nearby as it travels to North Carolina State for a noon tipoff on Saturday.