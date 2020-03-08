Late 3-pointer lifts No. 22 Virginia past No. 10 Louisville 57-54

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) reaches out for a rebound in front of Louisville center Steven Enoch (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second-half lead and beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54.

The Cavaliers won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings.

The result left the door open for No. 7 Florida State to claim the league title with a victory against Boston College.

Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena.

Jordan Nowora had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Enoch scored 11 for the Cardinals.