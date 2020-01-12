BOSTON (AP) – Moses Wright scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a 71-52 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.
James Banks III and Jordan Usher each added 13 points for Georgia Tech, which had lost three of its last five games.
CJ Felder led the Eagles with 13 points. BC shot just 30% (17 of 57).
Steffon Mitchell scored 10 with 11 boards.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- Georgia Tech’s inside force wins over Boston College 71-52
- Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT
- Shovelers needed to clear stands ahead of Packers vs.
- National Guard soldiers deploy from Capital Region at Siena College ceremony
- 49ers win 1st playoff game in 6 years, 27-10 over Vikings