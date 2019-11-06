‘Chase for the Championship’ to highlight everything college basketball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nexstar is proud to announce the presentation of the inaugural season of “Chase for the Championship,” a weekly live digital program highlighting everything basketball in the Atlantic Coast’s most competitive intercollegiate athletic conference.

Chase for the Championship will be a recap of all the week’s games, a comprehensive update of standings, interviews with coaches and players and analysis from the experts from covers.com.

Chase for the Championship will be a daily program during tournament time and will become THE digital destination during the “madness” during those exciting weeks in March.

All season long, who better to cover the nation’s most exciting college teams than the sports journalists in each of the local Nexstar Media markets that are home to those teams.

The program will be hosted by CBS 17’s Sports Team and will include live content submitted by Nexstar stations across the conference.

The program will stream live each Thursday at 7 p.m. EST beginning November 7.

The regular 2019-20 season runs November 5 through March 7.

The conference tournament will be March 10 through 14 in Greensboro, North Carolina and the national tournament is March 17 through April 6.