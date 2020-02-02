Boston College edges UNC 71-70 despite Anthony’s return

North Carolina guard Andrew Platek, left, and Boston College guard Derryck Thornton chase the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Jared Hamilton scored 18 points and made 2 of 3 free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining to lift Boston College to a 71-70 victory over North Carolina.

Derryck Thornton added 15 points for the Eagles, who spoiled the return of North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony after a seven-week absence.

Anthony, North Carolina’s star freshman point guard and leading scorer, had 26 points in his first action since he had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

His desperation 3-pointer just before the final buzzer came up short.

Jay Heath scored 12 points for the Eagles, who snapped a 12-game losing streak to North Carolina.

