Boeheim’s 26 points lead Syracuse past Virginia Tech, 71-69

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots 3 -point shot over the Virginia Tech defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Jan. 18 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Buddy Boeheim scored 26 points and Syracuse held off a late rally to beat Virginia Tech 71-69.

Boeheim hit six shots in a row during a blistering first-half display that turned a 14-10 deficit into a 28-19 lead for Syracuse.

The Orange led by as many as 16 in the first half, but had to hang on as the Hokies got within a point three times in the final two minutes.

Nahiem Alleyne made five 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Hokies, but Landers Nolley missed a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds.

