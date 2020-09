Make-A-Wish grants Franklinville boy’s wish to turn back yard into ‘Jurassic Farm’

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dustin Keech is an expert in dinosaurs; he loves animals. And thanks to Make-A-Wish, Dustin was able to combine his two passions into one by turning his backyard into a “Jurassic Farm.”

Dustin’s wish? A barn, five goats, and a fence right in his backyard. His mother, Jennifer Kellogg, says it’s perfect for Dustin, who would have an entire zoo if he could.

“He’s an animal kid. With his Dravet Syndrome, he can’t do a lot of physical activity, so he got into animals at a young age,” Kellogg explained.

Dravet Syndrome is a rare genetic disease that causes epilepsy. On top of that, Kellogg says it also causes Dustin to have mobility issues and learning disabilities.

But this weekend, Dustin was able to focus on something other than his illness thanks to Make-A-Wish, and become the best farmer he can be.

