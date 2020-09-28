Coronavirus case confirmed at Whitehall Elementary School

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed a COVID-19 case at Whitehall Elementary School late Monday. Contact tracing and a public health investigation were already underway, set to continue into Tuesday.

The elementary school, which has been teaching students in-person so far, is set to operate remotely Tuesday, with the hope that students can safely return Wednesday after the public health investigation has completed.

“While I understand that this news is concerning, please understand that the district has been and will continue to work closely with the Washington County Department of Health to ensure the safety of our school community,” said Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee in a statement.

The county public health department’s investigation consists of gathering information on whereabouts, visits and contacts connected to the person who has confirmed positive.

Potential contacts will be notified by phone, and should answer any calls from “NYS CONTACT TRACING” / (518)387-9993 or “WASHINGTON CNTY” / (518)746-2400.

The district did not indicate whether the patient was a student or teacher. That information is classified under HIPAA.

The elementary school has been the only building to welcome students back. Whitehall High School has been all-remote, due to extensive flood damage that has gone unrepaired.

