Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Watch Live

Capital Region Remarkable Women

Wendy Guntert

Hudson, N.Y.

Deputy Sheriff Wendy Guntert is a School Resource Officer and a therapeutic foster mom to two brothers with special needs. Read More…

Finalist #2 will be revealed Feb. 18

Finalist’s Hometown

One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community.Read More…

Finalist #3 will be revealed Feb. 25

Finalist’s Hometown

One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community. Read More…

Finalist #4 will be revealed Mar. 3

Finalist’s Hometown

One or two lines about what makes this winner standout in her community. Read More…

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play