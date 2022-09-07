ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Upstate New York Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards for businesses and organizations across upstate New York, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award. The awards given in celebration of National and District Small Business Week will also include Small Business Exporter. National Small Business Week 2023 will take place from April 30 through May 6.

“I am pleased to expand our nomination categories for the 2023 National Small Business Week awards in Upstate New York and look forward to celebrating the hard work of our district’s entrepreneurs,” said SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki. “I encourage members of the small business community to nominate leaders with demonstrated success in business and an impact on their community.”

The Upstate New York District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration serves 34 counties in Upstate New York throughout the Capital Region, Central New York, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Southern Tier.

All nominations must be submitted electronically to the District’s BOX account, no later than 3 p.m. on December 8. For more information, contact Katrina Ballard at Katrina.Ballard@sba.gov.

