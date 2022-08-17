ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce will announce a new $1.5 million initiative aimed at helping the community. The initiative will provide no-cost business growth services to Capital Region Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned enterprises.

There will also be money available to help the greater business community implement diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices. The initiative will be announced in full on August 18 at 10 a.m. The Chamber will be joined by leaders of the organizations funding the initiative: Business for Good, CDPHP and KeyBank Foundation.

The Capital Region Chamber and its Center for Economic Growth affiliate drive economic prosperity with one voice, one mission, as one region. The Chamber, with 2,700 member-business from throughout Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Rensselaer counties, provides catalytic leadership, advocacy, and broad-based member services. The Center for Economic Growth is the eight-county regional economic development organization.