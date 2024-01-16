KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Credit Union has entered into a merger agreement with Catskill Hudson Bank. This means Catskill Hudson Bank branches will be rebranding to Hudson Valley Credit Union.

In total, Hudson Valley Credit Union will have 32 branches throughout the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. In the Capital Region, Catskill Hudson Bank has branches in Halfmoon and Green Island and a corporate office in Malta.

“This is an important moment in our growth story,” said Hudson Valley Credit Union President and CEO Jonathan Roberts. “Welcoming the Catskill Hudson customers and employees to the credit union will create a stronger institution than either of us were individually.”

According to the merger agreement, Catskill Hudson stockholders will get $40.50 in cash for each share of common stock held. In total, that will be about $28.6 million.

“It was extremely important for us to partner with an organization that shares similar values, and we found that in Hudson Valley Credit Union,” said Mario L. Martinez, Chairman & CEO of Catskill Hudson Bank.

Hudson Valley Credit Union said it is keeping all of Catskill Hudson’s employees. The merger is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.