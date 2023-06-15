RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Casella Waste Systems, a waste and recycling services company based in Vermont, has signed an asset purchase agreement to buy the assets of Consolidated

Waste Services, LLC and its affiliates, which includes Twin Bridges Waste & Recycling, a Capital Region-based company. Casella would buy the company for about $219 million.

According to a press release from Casella, the proposed purchase includes two collection operations, a transfer station, a material recovery facility (MRF), an office building, and several satellite properties. The purchase is expected to generate about $70 million in annual revenue.

“We are excited about the proposed acquisition of Twin Bridges,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems. “Twin Bridges is a well-run company and provides a great opportunity to grow our services and increase disposal and recycling vertical integration. Their

business fits well with our operations and will enhance our ability to deliver additional resource management services to our customers through their state-of-the-art MRF with robotic technology.”

Casella listed three reasons as to why they proposed to buy the company: Twin Bridges’ solid infrastructure will complement Casella’s, it has strong financials and cash flow, and its revenue profile is consistent with Casella’s. Casella expects to generate about $4 million by year three and $61 million in cash tax benefits over several years.

The asset purchase agreement was unanimously approved by Casella’s Board of Directors, said the press release, and is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2023. Twin Bridges and Consolidated Waste Services, LLC has not yet returned NEWS10’s request for comment on how the transition may impact customers.