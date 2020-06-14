Stay safe this summer

MASSACHUSETTS (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts department of health has issued guidance on staying safe this summer.
The guide includes advice on avoiding tick and mosquito bites, water safety, and window safety. Some advice on staying safe from Covid-19 is also included.
You can view the full guide below.
