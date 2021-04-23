Added to ‘Do Not Travel’ list, Canada mulls stricter border measures

(WIVB) — Americans still can’t travel across the northern border into Canada. Based on recent developments from both nations, that not likely to change anytime soon.

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec want the Canadian prime minister to impose even stricter measures at the U.S./Canadian border. They’ve written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making that request.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has added Canada to its “Do Not Travel” list. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there is a very high level of COVID-19 in that country.

