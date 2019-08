BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents in the town of Ballston are being asked to restrict water usage following a water main break at the Saratoga County Water Authority.

According to Highway and Water Superintendent Joe Whalen, the break has been fixed, but to avoid a boil order Ballston will temporarily receive its water from the town of Glenville.

To better serve customers during this time, Whalen is asking residents to not water their lawns and to reduce washing clothes.