ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new study by iSeeCars, used car prices rose about 10.9% or $3,364 nationally in July, slightly up from a 10.5% increase in June. In the Albany area, iSeeCars found that used car prices rose 14.2% or $3,978 in July over the last year.
iSeeCars analyzed about 1.8 million Albany used car sales in July to get that number. Some used cars also had larger price increases than others.
Used cars with the largest price increase in July in Albany
|Rank
|Car
|% price change from July 2021
|$ price change from July 2021
|1
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|36.7%
|$10,438
|2
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|30.2%
|$5,849
|3
|Toyota Camry
|27.2%
|$6,010
|4
|Subaru Impreza
|26.9%
|$5,009
|5
|Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|26.3%
|$4.676
In May, iSeeCars found that used gas prices in Albany increased 19.5% or $5,182 from May 2021. This shows that used car prices are slowly decreasing in the Capital Region, but are still up from a year ago overall.
On a national level, electric used car prices are up 56.7%, and hybrid used car prices are up 30.5%. Five used cars have also gone down in price compared to last year, said iSeeCars.
Top 10 used cars with the largest price increases
|Rank
|Used car
|Average used car price (July 2022)
|$ price change from July 2021
|% price change from July 2021
|1
|Nissan LEAF
|$28,093
|$8,563
|43.8%
|2
|Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
|$26,098
|$7,851
|43%
|3
|Toyota Prius
|$29,679
|$7,997
|36.9%
|4
|Toyota Prius Prime
|$33,005
|$8,454
|34.4%
|5
|Toyota Avalon Hybrid
|$38,544
|$9,426
|32.4%
|6
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|$28,910
|$6,699
|30.2%
|7
|Fiat 500x
|$21,407
|$4,834
|29.2%
|8
|Tesla Model S
|$82,492
|$17,706
|27.3%
|9
|Porsche Cayenne
|$76,546
|$16,211
|26.9%
|10
|Lexus ES 300h
|$44,613
|$9,438
|26.8%
Used cars with price decreases
|Rank
|Used car
|Average used car price (July 2022)
|$ price change from July 2021
|% change from July 2021
|1
|Nissan Armada
|$37,922
|-$3,022
|-7.4%
|2
|Chevrolet Camaro
|$34,334
|-$2,187
|-6%
|3
|Nissan Titan
|$38,044
|-$757
|-2%
|4
|Nissan Titan XD
|$40,043
|-$654
|-1.6%
|6
|INFINITI QX60
|$33,218
|-$84
|-0.3%