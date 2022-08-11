ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new study by iSeeCars, used car prices rose about 10.9% or $3,364 nationally in July, slightly up from a 10.5% increase in June. In the Albany area, iSeeCars found that used car prices rose 14.2% or $3,978 in July over the last year.

iSeeCars analyzed about 1.8 million Albany used car sales in July to get that number. Some used cars also had larger price increases than others.

Used cars with the largest price increase in July in Albany

RankCar% price change from July 2021$ price change from July 2021
1Toyota RAV4 Hybrid36.7%$10,438
2Mitsubishi Outlander30.2%$5,849
3Toyota Camry27.2%$6,010
4Subaru Impreza26.9%$5,009
5Mitsubishi Outlander Sport26.3%$4.676

In May, iSeeCars found that used gas prices in Albany increased 19.5% or $5,182 from May 2021. This shows that used car prices are slowly decreasing in the Capital Region, but are still up from a year ago overall.

On a national level, electric used car prices are up 56.7%, and hybrid used car prices are up 30.5%. Five used cars have also gone down in price compared to last year, said iSeeCars.

Top 10 used cars with the largest price increases

RankUsed carAverage used car price (July 2022)$ price change from July 2021% price change from July 2021
1Nissan LEAF$28,093$8,56343.8%
2Hyundai Sonata Hybrid$26,098$7,85143%
3Toyota Prius$29,679$7,99736.9%
4Toyota Prius Prime$33,005$8,45434.4%
5Toyota Avalon Hybrid$38,544$9,42632.4%
6Chevrolet Bolt EV$28,910$6,69930.2%
7Fiat 500x$21,407$4,83429.2%
8Tesla Model S$82,492$17,70627.3%
9Porsche Cayenne$76,546$16,21126.9%
10Lexus ES 300h$44,613$9,43826.8%

Used cars with price decreases

RankUsed carAverage used car price (July 2022)$ price change from July 2021% change from July 2021
1Nissan Armada$37,922-$3,022-7.4%
2Chevrolet Camaro$34,334-$2,187-6%
3Nissan Titan$38,044-$757-2%
4Nissan Titan XD$40,043-$654-1.6%
6INFINITI QX60$33,218-$84-0.3%