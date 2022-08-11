ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new study by iSeeCars, used car prices rose about 10.9% or $3,364 nationally in July, slightly up from a 10.5% increase in June. In the Albany area, iSeeCars found that used car prices rose 14.2% or $3,978 in July over the last year.

iSeeCars analyzed about 1.8 million Albany used car sales in July to get that number. Some used cars also had larger price increases than others.

Used cars with the largest price increase in July in Albany

Rank Car % price change from July 2021 $ price change from July 2021 1 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 36.7% $10,438 2 Mitsubishi Outlander 30.2% $5,849 3 Toyota Camry 27.2% $6,010 4 Subaru Impreza 26.9% $5,009 5 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 26.3% $4.676

In May, iSeeCars found that used gas prices in Albany increased 19.5% or $5,182 from May 2021. This shows that used car prices are slowly decreasing in the Capital Region, but are still up from a year ago overall.

On a national level, electric used car prices are up 56.7%, and hybrid used car prices are up 30.5%. Five used cars have also gone down in price compared to last year, said iSeeCars.

Top 10 used cars with the largest price increases

Rank Used car Average used car price (July 2022) $ price change from July 2021 % price change from July 2021 1 Nissan LEAF $28,093 $8,563 43.8% 2 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid $26,098 $7,851 43% 3 Toyota Prius $29,679 $7,997 36.9% 4 Toyota Prius Prime $33,005 $8,454 34.4% 5 Toyota Avalon Hybrid $38,544 $9,426 32.4% 6 Chevrolet Bolt EV $28,910 $6,699 30.2% 7 Fiat 500x $21,407 $4,834 29.2% 8 Tesla Model S $82,492 $17,706 27.3% 9 Porsche Cayenne $76,546 $16,211 26.9% 10 Lexus ES 300h $44,613 $9,438 26.8%

Used cars with price decreases