MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are now up and running at Milton Town Hall in Saratoga County. It’s located on the corner of Geyser Road and Rowland Street.

There will be a ribbon cutting at the town hall on August 24 to observe the significance of EVs. The charging stations are from ChargePoint, the leading brand which has hundreds of thousands of stations across the US and Europe.

Drivers of EVs have a three-step process to charge their car with ChargePoint. First, they should tap their phone with the mobile application or card and press the orange “start” button. Second, the charge holster shall be lifted while pressing the button on the connector.

Finally, drivers should push the connector plug into their car. When charging is done, a receipt will be sent via email.

ChargePoint has been in business since 2007. The company says that 700 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions have been averted ever since.