ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to iSeeCars, used cars prices hit record highs in 2022. In a new study, iSeeCars looked at 9.8 million used vehicle sales to find out the most popular use vehicles in 2022.

These were the top-selling used cars in the Albany area for 2022.

Rank Vehicle % of used car sales in the Albany area 1 Ford F-150 3.6% 2 Honda CR-V 3.6% 3 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.4% 4 Chevrolet Equinox 3.1% 5 Nissan Rogue 2.9% Data from iSeeCars

In New York State overall, the most popular used car for 2022 was the Chevrolet Equinox with 3.6% of total used car sales. In the United States, the most popular used car was the Ford F-150.

Top-selling used cars in the U.S. for 2022