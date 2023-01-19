ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to iSeeCars, used cars prices hit record highs in 2022. In a new study, iSeeCars looked at 9.8 million used vehicle sales to find out the most popular use vehicles in 2022.

These were the top-selling used cars in the Albany area for 2022.

RankVehicle% of used car sales in the Albany area
1Ford F-1503.6%
2Honda CR-V3.6%
3Chevrolet Silverado 15003.4%
4Chevrolet Equinox3.1%
5Nissan Rogue2.9%
Data from iSeeCars

In New York State overall, the most popular used car for 2022 was the Chevrolet Equinox with 3.6% of total used car sales. In the United States, the most popular used car was the Ford F-150.

Top-selling used cars in the U.S. for 2022

2022 rankVehicle2022 % of used car sales2021 rank2021 % of used car sales
1Ford F-1503.3%12.6%
2Chevrolet Silverado 15002.8%22.6%
3Ram 15002.3%32.3%
4Chevrolet Equinox2.2%71.8%
5Honda Civic1.8%42%
6Toyota Camry1.7%61.9%
7Toyota RAV41.7%91.7%
8Nissan Rogue1.7%51.9%
9Ford Escape1.5%81.7%
10Jeep Grand Cherokee1.5%121.5%
Data from iSeeCars