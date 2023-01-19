ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to iSeeCars, used cars prices hit record highs in 2022. In a new study, iSeeCars looked at 9.8 million used vehicle sales to find out the most popular use vehicles in 2022.
These were the top-selling used cars in the Albany area for 2022.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|% of used car sales in the Albany area
|1
|Ford F-150
|3.6%
|2
|Honda CR-V
|3.6%
|3
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|3.4%
|4
|Chevrolet Equinox
|3.1%
|5
|Nissan Rogue
|2.9%
In New York State overall, the most popular used car for 2022 was the Chevrolet Equinox with 3.6% of total used car sales. In the United States, the most popular used car was the Ford F-150.
Top-selling used cars in the U.S. for 2022
|2022 rank
|Vehicle
|2022 % of used car sales
|2021 rank
|2021 % of used car sales
|1
|Ford F-150
|3.3%
|1
|2.6%
|2
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|2.8%
|2
|2.6%
|3
|Ram 1500
|2.3%
|3
|2.3%
|4
|Chevrolet Equinox
|2.2%
|7
|1.8%
|5
|Honda Civic
|1.8%
|4
|2%
|6
|Toyota Camry
|1.7%
|6
|1.9%
|7
|Toyota RAV4
|1.7%
|9
|1.7%
|8
|Nissan Rogue
|1.7%
|5
|1.9%
|9
|Ford Escape
|1.5%
|8
|1.7%
|10
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|1.5%
|12
|1.5%