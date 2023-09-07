North Carolina’s MegaRexx has returned with a new version of its Ford F-250 Super Duty-based SUV conversion known as the SVN, and it boasts seating for 10.

Those 10 seats are split over four rows, with two individual seats in rows one and three, and three-seat benches in rows two and four. For those counting, that’s one more seat than in the SVN that MegaRexx presented in April.

The additional rows of seats are fully enclosed in custom aluminum bodywork that extends off the stock cab and includes a one-piece rear window. And to ensure occupants remain comfortable, MegaRexx also includes climate controls for the newly added rear rows, plus USB outlets, and additional lighting.

On the outside, MegaRexx has fitted a 4.5-inch lift kit that consists of Carli coil springs up front and leaf springs at the rear, giving the SUV serious ground clearance as well as a tough stance. The suspension also includes Carli-spec Fox Back Country 2.0 reservoir shocks. It all rides on 20-inch three-piece aluminum wheels wrapped in 46×15-inch Michael XZL tires.

MegaRexx SVN based on the 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Power comes from the F-250’s stock 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8. It’s rated at 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through the stock 10-speed automatic transmission. To accommodate the massive tires, the truck’s gearing has been upgraded to 4.88:1 and the speedometer also adjusted to suit.

Pricing for a MegaRexx with a similar configuration starts at $195,000. The price includes the cost of the donor F-250.

MegaRexx also offers its F-250 conversion as a pickup truck, which the company calls a MegaRaptor. And for Bronco fans, MegaRexx also offers the vehicle with the front end of Ford’s modern off-roading icon. This version is called a MegaBronc.

Despite the similar name and styling, MegaRexx’s vehicles aren’t designed for hardcore off-roading like Ford’s own Raptor line of vehicles. Aaron Richardet, MegaRexx’s CEO and owner, said his trucks are were developed to haul passengers and tow heavy loads, while looking like nothing else on the market.

